Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Social media ignites firestorm in Valdosta High shooting hoax

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Social media always plays a part in school shootings — sometimes it’s an unofficial emergency alert and other times, it’s a forum for unfounded rumors that spin out of control.

There was a lot of back and forth on social media with different posts and allegations circulating coming from students and parents following a reported hoax that there was an active shooter at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.

Some social media posts indicated several students had been shot. And that no doubt played a part in the panic many parents felt.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said she believes the original call to 911 came from overseas. She said law enforcement takes situations like this very seriously and they are trained intensively on what to do if there is a real active shooter on campus.

“Social media threats are very damaging to the community. We do take every single one of them seriously, just like we did today. (At one point), we had close to 50-75 law enforcement officers on scene here within minutes,” Manahan said.

Parents told WALB News 10 this incident raised huge concern for them. Some said their child will be out of school for the remainder of the week to be on the safe side.

Manahan encourages the community to always notify law enforcement first before putting unconfirmed information on social media.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High
Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting. Williams is wanted on...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
Nakeisha Flagler is asking for you to keep her family in your prayers.
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated...
Thomas Co. widow charged in spouse’s possible poisoning death
Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of...
DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years

Latest News

Colquitt Regional Senior care has provided new state-of-the-art beds for their patients. With...
Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers
WALB
Shooting hoax reported at Valdosta High, social media firestorm ignites
A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media,...
13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat
Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Georgia will pass more than 1M early runoff votes, secretary of state predicts