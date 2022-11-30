‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An elaborate hoax of an active shooter has been reported at Valdosta High School, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff said the hoax was “well coordinated.”

Valdosta City Schools said in a Facebook post that the high school “was one of several statewide schools that went into lockdown today after the threat of an active shooter on campus.”

All schools have been placed on lockdown.

“School personnel and local first responders immediately jumped into action to sweep the entire campus. No shooters nor injuries were found during the sweep,” Valdosta City Schools said in a Facebook post. “There were reports of people experiencing panic and/or anxiety attacks and they are being treated by first responders on site.”

Valdosta High School will release students early on Wednesday.

“As soon as the first responders reopen the main gates parents will be allowed to pick up their students. Buses will also run and any student who drives to school will be allowed to go home for the day,” the school system said.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

