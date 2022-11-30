Ask the Expert
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win

Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Laura Keen said she plans to "be smart" with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a small vacation.(North Carolina Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A couple in North Carolina turned into instant millionaires after stopping for gas while they were out shopping for Christmas gifts.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Laura Keen and her boyfriend stopped for gas over the weekend as soon as their truck’s low fuel light lit up.

While at the 7-Eleven in Kernersville, they decided to purchase some coffee and a single $30 scratch-off ticket.

Minutes later, the couple scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot and received the best Christmas gift of all – a $1 million prize.

“I was screaming,” Keen said in a press release. “He was screaming. We both were screaming. We were just in shock, just shock.”

Keen credits her big win to her truck’s low fuel light.

“We would never have won that if that gas light had not gone off,” Keen said.

As she collected her prize at the lottery headquarters Monday, she chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After taxes, she took home $426,069.

Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a small vacation.

