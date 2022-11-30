Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lighting of the Palms at Valdosta State University is back!

Lighting of the Palms at Valdosta State University is back!
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) hosted its annual Lighting of the Palms event on Tuesday. This event featured pictures with Santa, a mechanical reindeer, hot chocolate and so much more fun for everyone.

The front lawn of VSU’s campus has 100,000 lights wrapped around the beautiful palm trees. This event first started in 2002. People here told WALB it has been one of their favorites ever since.

President Carvajal says VSU loves putting on this event.
President Carvajal says VSU loves putting on this event.(Source: WALB)

VSU’s president is inviting everyone to the next annual lighting of the palms if you missed this one.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nakeisha Flagler is asking for you to keep her family in your prayers.
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated...
Thomas Co. widow charged in spouse’s possible poisoning death
Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of...
DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years
Harvest Moon
Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager
Rice County authorities suspect two fires from earlier this week are the result of arson.
Camilla woman facing arson and fraud charges

Latest News

Lighting of the Palms at Valdosta State University is back!
Lighting of the Palms at Valdosta State University is back!
The season of giving is here and some families in South Georgia need your help having a special...
‘Uniting For More’ campaign aims to help those in need in Lowndes Co. through donations
Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays
Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays
Boxes of food donations for the Albany area.
Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays