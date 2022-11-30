Lighting of the Palms at Valdosta State University is back!

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) hosted its annual Lighting of the Palms event on Tuesday. This event featured pictures with Santa, a mechanical reindeer, hot chocolate and so much more fun for everyone.

The front lawn of VSU’s campus has 100,000 lights wrapped around the beautiful palm trees. This event first started in 2002. People here told WALB it has been one of their favorites ever since.

President Carvajal says VSU loves putting on this event. (Source: WALB)

VSU’s president is inviting everyone to the next annual lighting of the palms if you missed this one.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.