Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Deputies became aware of the threats on Tuesday after the images of Instagram threats circulated to multiple people.

After deputies found the account user where the posts were thought to have originated from, the sheriff’s office said they determined that that student was being “set up” as part of cyberbullying.

On Wednesday, deputies arrived at the middle school after classes began where they say they found the suspect of the cyberbullying. The juvenile admitted to authorities to making a fake Instagram post to get another student in trouble, CCSO officials said.

That student was then taken into custody and is being charged with terrorist threats and identity fraud.

