Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student

A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for...
A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Deputies became aware of the threats on Tuesday after the images of Instagram threats circulated to multiple people.

After deputies found the account user where the posts were thought to have originated from, the sheriff’s office said they determined that that student was being “set up” as part of cyberbullying.

On Wednesday, deputies arrived at the middle school after classes began where they say they found the suspect of the cyberbullying. The juvenile admitted to authorities to making a fake Instagram post to get another student in trouble, CCSO officials said.

That student was then taken into custody and is being charged with terrorist threats and identity fraud.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter at Valdosta High leaves community shaken
Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting. Williams is wanted on...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
Nakeisha Flagler is asking for you to keep her family in your prayers.
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated...
Thomas Co. widow charged in spouse’s possible poisoning death
Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of...
DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years

Latest News

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter at Valdosta High leaves community shaken
Colquitt Regional Senior care has provided new state-of-the-art beds for their patients. With...
Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers
Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers
Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers
The shooting hoax happened at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
Social media ignites firestorm in Valdosta High shooting hoax