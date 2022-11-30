Investigation underway after man shot to death in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened in the 1000 block of University Street, just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries, according to APD.

Police said the suspected shooter left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

