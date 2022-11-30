Ask the Expert
Georgia will pass more than 1 million early runoff votes, secretary of state predicts

More absentee ballots will be cast in this year’s Senate runoff than in any other midterm
Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - By Wednesday afternoon, Georgians will have cast more than one million early votes in this year’s U.S. Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

Gabe Sterling, COO of Georgia’s secretary of state office, made the prediction in a tweet around 12:15 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Sterling predicted more absentee ballots will be cast in this year’s U.S. Senate runoff than any other previous midterm runoff.

Sterling said more than 63,000 absentee ballots have already been cast. The previous record of 84,000 was set in 2018, when current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was campaigning for his first term. Raffensperger defeated Democrat John Barrow in a Dec. 4, 2018, runoff.

Absentee balloting and early voting thus far has seen Georgia voters turning out at almost a 12% rate, according to the secretary of state’s data hub. Of the state’s 7,006,836 active voters, more than 833,000 have already turned out in a race that will have national political implications ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is locked in a virtual dead heat with Republican Herschel Walker, a first-time political candidate who was encouraged to enter the race by former President Donald Trump.

If Walker wins, the Senate will remain split at 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, continuing to cast tie-breaking voters. If Warnock wins, Senate Democrats will have a 51-seat majority.

In 2024, Democrats are defending 21 incumbents and two independents who caucus with them, while the GOP is defending only 10 seats.

In terms of overall turnout, Greene County in east central Georgia is leading every other county, with a 21.2% turnout. Among the top 10 counties with the most overall turnout, the only metro Atlanta counties in that list are Douglas at no. 4, with an 18% turnout, and Rockdale at no. 9, with 17.2% turnout.

Early voting runs through Dec. 2.

