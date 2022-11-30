Slight Risk of Severe Storms 7am-11am 11/30/2022 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of flash flooding & 2% chance of a tornado mainly west of highway 319. Marginal risk east until 2pm. Strong-severe storm this morning will make way for sunshine this afternoon. Colder overnight. Warming right back this weekend. Near record warmth is expected early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

