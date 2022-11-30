Ask the Expert
Cordele will amaze you with their great Christmas lights and Christmas parade

Make the short drive to Cordele for a fabulous holiday experience.
By WALB Sales
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Want Amazing Christmas lights, Exceptional Shopping, Amazing Dinning, a Christmas parade and even a ride on a train? Make the short drive to Cordele, GA where it has all of this wrapped up into one fabulous holiday experience! Kathy & Company Boutique is a go to for fashion forward finds! Three’s Company has something for everyone this Christmas. Don’t forget to visit Adams Drug Store and Gifts for great gift items while your prescription is being filled. Enjoy all the Christmas lights and an overnight stay at Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club!

To find out more about the great things going on in Cordele visit: https://bit.ly/3GOYlte

