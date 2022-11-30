Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is working to provide better care for not only their elderly patients but also those that take care of those patients. All with new state-of-the-art beds.

These new advanced beds allow patients to be lifted up or down. The new Hercules beds will enable a smooth process without straining the patient or the caregiver.

“There is a handle that they can lift up and when they sit up on the side of the bed if the bed is too low or too high, there is a button that can move them up and down while they are sitting there. It can actually lift them completely to where they are in a standing position,” wound care nurse, Brittany MacDonald said.

Before the new beds, nurses and some of the staff had to manually crank the beds, putting more strain on the caregivers’ backs. With the new beds, it allows the staff to perform more efficiently.

“We received 40 of the beds about a month ago. And so at that time, we placed them in a room that was occupied by a resident. Great feedback from residents in terms of comfort of the bed and continuously working with them to be able to use it and see all the positioning it offers as well as the safety features,” Chief Nursing Officer, Dena Zinker said.

Colquitt Regional Senior Care has also gotten other new things like new office spaces and activities for people to engage in.

“We are excited daily when we see things that make our residents happy. Activities is a great program that is growing the numbers there have increased tenfold,” Joann Sloan, an administrator for Colquitt Regional Medical Senior Care, said.

The Colquitt Regional Senior Care says their goal is to hopefully add these new beds for caregivers at home as rentals.

