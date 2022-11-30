Albany Commission passes pay raises for city leaders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has passed salary increases for the mayor, city commissioners and board members at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The commission voted in favor of raising the mayor’s salary from $25,000 to $35,000, and city commissioners’ salaries from $15,000 to $22,800, according to a city report. The ordinance passed by a 6 to 1 margin and will not take until the January after the next city election.

The city says the mayor and commissioners’ salaries have remained the same since 2008.

The commission also passed an ordinance to raise Albany Utility Board members’ compensation from $100 monthly to $200 monthly. It was passed unanimously.

If you would like to read more details on the salary increases and other commission meeting points, click here to read the full meeting agenda.

