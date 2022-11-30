2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on North Sims Street on Sunday.

K’Darius Smart was killed in the shooting incident.

Bainbridge Public Safety said the incident is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.

