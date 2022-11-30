Ask the Expert
2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old

Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on North Sims Street on Sunday.
Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on North Sims Street on Sunday.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

Henry Lee Knight and Terrance Anderson were arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on North Sims Street on Sunday.

K’Darius Smart was killed in the shooting incident.

Bainbridge Public Safety said the incident is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

