13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat

A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media,...
A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI became involved when Brooks County school board police brought the online threat to their attention around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A GBI agent began investigating and discovered the threats were made by a 13-year-old from Quitman, according to the agency.

The case against the juvenile is active and will be turned over to the district attorney’s office.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-8477.

