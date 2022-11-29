Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Moon
Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager
Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of...
DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years
Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run crash on Saturday, according to the Albany...
APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted
Decatur County
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
Cook County
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a...
US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Ukraine: A look at liberated Kherson
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is shown Monday handing out water.
Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million