Thomas Co. widow charged in spouse’s possible poisoning death

Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated...
Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and felony theft by taking.(Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County widow is facing murder and other charges in connection to their spouse’s possible poisoning death, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and felony theft by taking.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a possible poisoning death that started in September 2021.

The sheriff’s office said Fedrick is the victim’s widow.

Fedrick was taken to the Thomas County Jail.

