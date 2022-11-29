Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Long-overdue book returned to library after 47 years

A library book finally made its way back home after 47 years of being checked out. (WCCO, WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY, CNN)
By Marielle Mohs
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (WCCO) - A checked-out book finally made its way back home to a library in Minnesota 47 years later.

“It would have been in the 629 section,” Karen Rodricks said.

She pointed out where the “Chilton’s Foreign Car Repair Manual” used to be at the Lake Elmo branch of Washington County Libraries.

“Diesel repair book, too, in here so,” she said.

For decades it was missing from the shelves, until earlier this month when it arrived by mail. And inside the front of the cover, there was a handwritten note.

“In the mid-1970s, I was living in Lake Elmo and working on an old Mercedes Benz,” the note said. “A few months later I moved, and apparently the book got packed up in the move.”

The anonymous sender didn’t include a return address but explained why it was never returned.

“My apologies to anyone in Lake Elmo who was working on an old Benz in the last 47 years,” the note said. “I probably can’t afford the overdue charge, but I will send you enough for another book.”

Along with the note, $200 in cash was also included.

“This is the prize: the note,” Rodricks said.

It was the story behind this book’s journey that was more valuable to Rodricks than the cash inside.

Washington County Libraries no longer charges overdue fees, and they have other copies of the manual at other branches. So that money will be put be reinvested back into the Lake Elmo Library.

“The library always needs money, and we probably will put it towards books,” Rodricks said.

In a time when everything is digital and libraries don’t get as many people renting physical copies, it was nice for them to see a stranger remind them how much they care.

“That just shows how much he values the library,” Rodricks said.

Unfortunately, the book is not in good enough condition to lend out again, but the library did save the note of its journey back home.

Copyright 2022 WCOO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Moon
Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager
Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of...
DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years
Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run crash on Saturday, according to the Albany...
APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted
Decatur County
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
Cook County
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop

Latest News

Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
WNBA basketball star and Olympian Brittney Griner was moved to a penal colony in Mordovia,...
Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible
AP Image: President Joe Biden
Biden to host congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint
On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican...
Early voting underway in Warnock, Walker runoff election. Here’s what you need to know.
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants