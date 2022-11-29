Lee Co. High student takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanksgiving may be over, but one Lee County High School student is still celebrating this past holiday.

Caitlynn Davis got to take part in a Thanksgiving tradition, the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.

Davis is a proud member of not only the school’s band but also the color guard.

Davis said she found out about the opportunity through her mother. And that she started working on a routine over Christmas break last year to submit to the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

Later that spring, she found out that she had made it.

“Preparing for this experience, I continued to work on my skills and pack for this long trip because we had to practice day and night to prepare for this parade in four days,” Davis said. “It’s a lot of pressure to look like one person while you’re spinning on tv in four days. Especially because you don’t have a whole summer to work on it and practices throughout the week.”

Davis said the pressure of performing on a national level was greater than that of a high school band.

“We woke up at midnight. And got ready, and had to be ready at 2 a.m. to go down to Times Square for a run-through at Harold’s Square. And then we just waited to march off until the parade actually started,” Davis said.

Davis said the support from her friends, family and band family has been amazing.

Joel Collins, the director of bands at Lee County High School, said this experience has opened his eyes to a whole new world of opportunity for his students.

“Yeah, this is a great eye-opening experience for me that students can do something like this and that we have a lot of very talented students here,” Collins said. “And that Caitlynn just kind of paved the way for those students to be able to do something like that.”

Davis said that not only would she perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade again, but that she would encourage others to try out as well.

