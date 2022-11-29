Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley is one of eight regional food banks in Georgia. With it being Giving Tuesday, it’s all about giving back to the community.

Many people are preparing meals this holiday season. Not everyone gets a meal in southwest Georgia, but organizations like Feeding the Valley help fill this gap.

“It really does make my day, like this warms my heart being in that situation where I’ve needed food before, and now being able to help people in the community, and just seeing their faces when they get what they are looking for, and they know they will eat tonight,” Cheryl Maddox, site manager of Feeding the Valley Albany, said.

Boxes of food donations for the Albany area.

Most of the items that have been requested have been pasta and grains. In 2021, they served 16,000 pounds of food. This year, they are hoping to surpass that with a goal of $8,000 and 20,000 pounds of food.

“Well, every time we get some product in, we go through and sort it, and then we either box it up ourselves or our agencies come around. And we have over 300 agencies within our 18 counties, but here we have over 30-40 that are active,” Maddox said.

Around this time of year, the shelves are normally full, however, this time, the shelves are bare. That is why Feeding the Valley is asking people to host food drives and take any donations.

“This year, we’ve been getting a lot of good grains, and pasta has been such a big thing. A lot of people, I think, are making spaghetti. Holidays are still here, so anything we needed for the holidays, green beans, canned goods, corn that kind of stuff, is a big thing,” Maddox said.

Feeding the Valley hopes to fill all the shelves serving 80,000 families. If you are looking to help fill these shelves, you can donate in person to WALB at 1709 Stuart Avenue until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. WALB will be back out bright and early on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

