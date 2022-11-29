Ask the Expert
First Alert Forecast

Dry for now, but showers and storms are back by Wednesday.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This evening we will be mostly clear with temperatures fairly cool in the upper 40s. We could have some patchy fog in a few areas of South Georgia, so you may want to give yourself a bit of extra time in the morning.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with highs back in the 70s and plenty of sunshine across the skies. We cannot rule out a stray cloud or two in the morning, but the cloud cover will really grow as move into the afternoon and evening ahead of our next rainmaker. Rain could start as early as midnight on Wednesday morning and continue into Wednesday afternoon. Current guidance hints at a severe weather chance for Wednesday with this line of showers and storms. A marginal risk is possible which is 1 out of a 1 to 5 scale. The main threats look to be damaging winds, but other moods of severe weather cannot be ruled out. Outside of the strong storms, winds can still reach up to 20-25 mph gusts across the area. Rain will come to an end as early as Wednesday evening.

By Thursday, we are much drier and cooler. The cold front will drop lows on Thursday morning into the upper 30s and highs will barely make it out of the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon. This trend will only last through Friday as highs will quickly climb back to the upper 60s. We will be even warmer by next weekend as high pressure takes over. Highs in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. We hold on to warmer highs and drier weather into the next work week as well.

