Bainbridge mother devastated after losing 16-year-old son to gun violence while another son recovers from it in the ICU

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - There are no words to describe the devastation a local mother is going through. Nekeisha Flagler’s 16-year-old son was shot and killed on Sunday in Bainbridge.

Monday, she went to an intensive care unit in Tallahassee where her other son is still recovering from a shooting a month ago.

“I talked to him this morning and I told him, ‘I need you to be strong for me. Because if you can be strong for me, then I can try to you know get over it.’ But I’ll never forget K’Darius. I will never forget K’Darius. K’Darius holds a special place in my heart,” shooting victim’s mother, Nekeisha Flagler said.

Several family members gathered around the 200 block of Sims St in Bainbridge. The family says this is where 16-year-old, K’Darius Smart, was shot to death, while many family members watched in horror.

Family members gathered around and sign balloons remembering K'Darius Smart. (Source: WALB)

His 20-year-old brother, David, was shot a month ago and is still recovering.

Nekeisha Flagler is going through something few mothers can imagine. On Sunday, she had to break the news to David.

“This is really hard because my baby is sitting in the ICU fighting for his life at the moment. It’s a burden on me because I already got one about a month ago sitting there fighting for his life. And then y’all took my son, his brother. This is very hard,” Flagler said.

Family members say 17 shots were fired outside of K’Darius’s grandmother’s house where children and adults were both at.

“Just like I was saying, he was a lovely child. He tried to be a friend to everybody that he knew. He didn’t hate nobody. Why? Why? He loved everybody,” K’Darius’s grandmother, Ruby Smart said.

Flagler is encouraging young people to stop the violence. She says her son was only 16 years old and didn’t deserve this.

“I want justice for my son. I don’t know, I don’t care who it may be. I want justice to be served for K’Darius Smart. Think about somebody else life that y’all are taking. It could’ve been your family members that they could have taken. It’s easy to do anything, but later on you gotta think about your actions,” Flagler said.

WALB has reached out to the Decatur County Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for the latest on the investigation.

Family members are asking that you donate anything you can for the memorial service for K'Darius Smart. (Source: WALB)

Flagler is asking for help through a GoFundMe made for her son’s memorial service. You can contribute to the fund by clicking here.

