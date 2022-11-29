Ask the Expert
Albany PD looking for wanted man on assault, firearm charges

Police are looking for Melvin James Mango, 43, on aggravated assault, possession of a firearm...
Police are looking for Melvin James Mango, 43, on aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and criminal trespass charges.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted man.

Police are looking for Melvin James Mango, 43, on aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and criminal trespass charges.

Mango is described as 5′9 and weighs 144 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mango’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

