Albany PD looking for wanted man on assault, firearm charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted man.

Police are looking for Melvin James Mango, 43, on aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and criminal trespass charges.

Mango is described as 5′9 and weighs 144 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mango’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

