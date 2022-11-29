2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter drove away in a red or maroon SUV, according to police.

Both shooting victims were taken to Crisp Regional Medical Center and one was later sent to a Macon hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or non-emergency 911 at (229) 276-2690.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.