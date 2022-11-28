Ask the Expert
Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves Albany man with gunshot wound to the back

By Seth Feiner
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man is recovering after being shot in the back on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Corn Avenue. According to what a witness told police, her brother, the victim, was heard screaming as gunshots rang out outside the home.

As the pregnant witness went to help her brother outside, she told officers a bullet hit the window of the room she was in.

After emergency services arrived, the victim was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

The witness said she thought she heard around eight gunshots while she was inside with her two children, an APD report states. APD said they found 9 bullet casings on the road near the crime scene.

This is still an active investigation, and we will update this story with more information as we receive it.

