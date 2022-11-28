Mild Start To The Workweek, Strong Storms on Wednesday

The sun is finally back and it’ll stay for the next few days with a brief intermission of rainfall.

This afternoon won’t be as warm as yesterday. Temperatures will peak near 70 degrees for most. That is just above normal for this time of year.

69° in Albany, 72° in Valdosta, 67° in Cuthbert and 71° in Bainbridge. Light winds come out of the southwest with mostly sunny skies.

Overnight into Tuesday will be the coolest night in the current pattern. Mid 40s for the coolest spots across the area with calm winds and clear skies.

Moisture ahead of our next front will move in on Tuesday. Rain won’t move in until Wednesday evening. A low end severe threat will be present with these storms.

Highs will be above average ahead of the front (mid 70s). They will fall below average after the front (near 60 degrees). Lows will fall into the 30s for a few nights before temperatures slowly rebound into the weekend and next week. We start off the first week in December above normal with mostly dry conditions

Hurricane season is coming to a close. No new storms are expected to develop in the near future. We were just at normal (14) for storms and (8) hurricanes that developed in the Atlantic Basin.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.