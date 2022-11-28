Man arrested after allegedly making terroristic threats to Atlanta LGBTQ+ bars

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after police say he allegedly threatened multiple LGBTQ+ bars in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, officers were called to The Heretic on Cheshire Bridge Road in reference to threatening messages. When officers got there, employees told them they spotted threatening remarks made towards their establishment on social media.

“Mr. Staub scared the heck out of a lot of folks and that’s not okay,” said Alan Collins, general manager of Heretic Atlanta. “He obviously needs help, but must be held accountable for his actions and the fear he caused our community.”

Police said on the following day officers responded to Felix’s on Piedmont Road in reference to terroristic threats. Employees and patrons told officers that the person identified as Chase Staub entered the premises and was asked to leave once identified.

According to police, the person appeared to be the same individual involved in making bias terroristic threats towards The Heretic and also on social media.

“Officers conducted a knock and talk at the address and located Chase Staub. He was arrested without incident and charged with Terroristic Threats,” according to a police report acquired by Atlanta News First.

No motivation was provided for the alleged crimes, but police did say a pepper spray gun believed used in the threats was recovered at Staub’s home.

“When I first heard about it, I 100% thought it was something not to be taken lightly,” said Cody King, who works at The Eagle, an LGTBQ-friendly bar across from Felix’s. “Especially after Club Q with what happened with them, everyone is walking on eggshells right now. It’s a little nerve-racking I’m not going to lie,” said King.

Staub was taken to the Fulton County Jail on Friday. According to public jail records, Staub was released on bond on Monday.

The arrest comes just days after the mass shooting at the Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado that left five dead and at least 18 injured.

The City of Atlanta is holding a vigil in honor of the victims Tuesday evening at City Hall.

