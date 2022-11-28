Long lines seen on first day of early voting in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marks the first day of early voting in Dougherty County and across southwest Georgia for the Senate runoff race.

Hundreds of voters came out to take advantage of the early voting hours voting at the Albany Civic Center. Voters said despite the lines, they were able to move through and cast their ballot in a reasonable time.

Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warlock, is facing off against Republican challenger Herschel walker.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Monday and will remain open until 7 p.m.

Dougherty County voters have from now through Friday to take advantage of this early voting period.

Election Day is December 6th.

Albany voters waiting in line to cast their ballots ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election (Source: WALB)

