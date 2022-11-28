First day of early voting for the Senate Runoff kicks off in Albany; locals and leaders react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of voters lined up at the Albany Civic Center Monday morning to be some of the very first to cast their ballots in the Senate runoff election. Monday is the first day of early voting for the run-off election between Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

Voters told WALB their experiences voting on Monday were all positive. And that although the lines were long, they were able to get in quickly and let their voices be heard.

Major leaders in Albany even showed up to cast their votes, like Congressman Sanford Bishop.

“Today is the first day of early voting for the runoff. And this is extremely important because we have got to- it’s about who is best able to represent Georgia in the United States Senate,” Congressman Bishop said.

Other voters at the polls say that while they weren’t expecting major lines like on Monday’s, they are glad people are getting hot to vote.

“I thought it went very well. It was a little crowded, but the line moved pretty quick,” voter Nancy Ellanson said. “I just think all elections are important and I want to be at all do them. I just hope everybody will come out and vote and express what they think.”

Another voter, Katrenia White, said she cast her vote because of the major issues at stake during this election.

“We need a lot of changes and a lot of change to happen. Everybody is actually — this is what makes everything happen is voting. You get to express your rights. Everybody go vote!” White said.

Congressman Sanford Bishop says this race is crucial.

“I think it’s very, very important for Georgians to make a plan to vote early. I think this election is too important to wait until Election Day. There’s so much at stake. We’ve got the issues of lowering healthcare costs, of reducing prescription drug costs, including the cost of insulin, and of course, we’ve got a farm bill that is coming up real soon,” Bishop said.

He adds that he’s also seen positive changes when it comes to voter turnout.

“I noticed that over the state, in the counties that had early voting on Saturday and Sunday, that there was a very, very high turnout and that it apparently broke all records in previous elections for a similar points in time,” Bishop said. “So I’m very, very excited that people recognize just how important it is for our state to have competent leadership in Washington.”

One voter by the name of Tonja Croft tells me she voted to fight for her human rights.

“It’s important for our rights. Especially women’s rights right now,” Croft said. “So, I just think that it’s important that, especially women, come out and vote for, you know, our senator. So that they can represent us properly.”

Election Day is Tuesday, December 6 and voters will have until 7 pm to cast their vote.

