Drought monitor spells trouble for peach crop in Georgia

Warmer temperatures enhance evaporation, which dries out the soil. The US Drought Monitor reports moderate and severe drought conditions in two of the state's top-producing peach areas, Central and North Georgia.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The UGA Extension Office estimates that Georgia farmers produce 130 million pounds of peaches each year. It’s a 75-million-dollar industry. Lee Dickey is a fifth-generation peach farmer. He said every season brings different problems to overcome.

“Without healthy buds, there won’t be blooms, and without blooms, there won’t be peaches,” said Dickey.

Peaches need water, but not too much. Dickey likened the fruit to “the Goldilocks of crops.” Without enough water, trees can get sick and the peaches won’t get as big.

“You’re at the liberty of the weather, and the climate, there are so many variables that are outside of your control,” said Dickey.

This season, he’ll need to battle to keep his blooms. Pam Knox, the director of the UGA Weather Network said drought conditions continue to impact counties across Georgia.

“As the temperatures go up, we’re more likely to see more frequent drought. The climate is changing, and that’s affecting their ability to grow,” said Knox.

Warmer temperatures enhance evaporation, which dries out the soil. The US Drought Monitor reports moderate and severe drought conditions in two of the state’s top-producing peach areas, Central and North Georgia.

Over the winter Dickey will be in the fields, checking blooms, trying to make up for the lack of rainwater with his farm’s irrigation system. He’s hoping for a change in the forecast and taking in some advice from his grandfather.

“Optimism is the most important, you have to stay optimistic and open-minded and look for the best in every situation,” said Dickey.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

