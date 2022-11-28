Ask the Expert
Downtown Cordele and Moultrie host shop small Saturday events

Downtown Moultrie participates in small business Saturday
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The day after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday.

Downtown Moultrie continued their holiday festivities by hosting food trucks and encouraging people to shop locally. This year businesses are dealing with higher costs for materials, shipping, and gas.

Moultrie has put up lights downtown to celebrate Christmas since the 30s.
Moultrie has put up lights downtown to celebrate Christmas since the 30s.(WALB)

Kalee Bass and her husband Andrew Bass are business owners. They said they have noticed a similar amount of people supporting their business.

“Definitely stuff has went up, I’ve had to go up on my prices. I haven’t really had a dent. It hasn’t caused me to lose a lot,” Katie said.

In fact, some are finding more success as of late.

“We’ve been here for about a year now and I can say that our sales have definitely increased since we moved to the downtown area,” Macie Furney, owner of Speakeasy, said.

Furney also owns another business. She was a part of the shopping experience but also was a part of the effort to keep her stores running smoothly.

“There are very many options here and they are all in the same vicinity. You can just go back and forth between. It’s peaceful and there’s foot always traffic in and out,” Furney said.

Saturday started off slow for some because of the Georgia vs Georgia Tech football game in addition to the cloudy weather. People eventually came out.

“This is my hometown. These are my people. The game is nice, but I can get by and have a great time,” Andrew said.

Darrell Griner, owner of Griner Jewelry in downtown, said it’s not just small business Saturday. Small businesses are supported all year round in Moultrie. He’s seen in it his 45-year history downtown.

With Shop Small Saturday, Downtown Moultrie introduced commemorative cups. That shows the support of county and city governments for small local businesses.

“We started a second Saturday downtown. Margins have their sidewalk sale and so forth. Everyone has their sales. We have food trucks. It’s really all beginning to come together after many years of hard work from a lot of people,” Griner said.

Hardin added that it’s important for people to support small businesses.

“It’s important for everyone to support each other and keep our tax dollars in town,” she said.

In Cordele, small businesses were also being supported. Unfortunately, a lot of the downtown storefronts are normally boarded up. Empire Dance and Performing Arts instead brought vendors to the downtown area.

They effectively held a shop small, Christmas kickoff event.

Logan Everett sings Christmas Carols in downtown Cordele
Logan Everett sings Christmas Carols in downtown Cordele(WALB)

“I’ve never. I’ve honestly never seen downtown like that, so it’s nice that they’re trying to bring life back to the downtown area,” said Jessica Young, a vendor and longtime resident of Cordele. “It’s very important to support the small businesses because if not then you have people from his hometown that can support their families.”

On Saturday, it was all about prettying up the downtown area and creating a festive environment.

The dance studio has had an imprint on Young. She wants her kids to be a part of what’s going on downtown.

“There’s real activities here for their kids. It would be nice if we just supported what we had here in an around little town. My daughter actually dances for empire. So we’re coming to Empire to watch her first dance recital,” Young said.

One of Empire’s own talents, Abby Stevens, hopes to add her touch to her sweets.

“Especially during Christmas time I love gingerbread peppermint. So it’s been really fun,” Stevens said.

