Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dog struck, killed by thief fleeing in stolen car, police say

Police say a stolen car that struck and killed a dog in Salisbury also hit an apartment building.
Police say a stolen car that struck and killed a dog in Salisbury also hit an apartment building.(Source: WBTV)
By David Whisenant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A dog being walked by its owner was struck and killed by a stolen car over the weekend, according to police in North Carolina.

Authorities say it all started when a man drove his Nissan Altima to an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Salisbury just after 6 p.m. Sunday. The man parked his car and left the engine running when he walked into the store.

Minutes later, the man said he saw another man driving his car out of the parking lot. As the victim was walking back toward his house, he spotted the car behind an apartment on a nearby street, according to police.

Police said the victim approached the car and tried to pull the driver out of the front door. That’s when the suspected thief hit the gas to try to get away.

Two men were walking in the area, one of whom was walking his dog. The men jumped on the front porch of an apartment to get out of the way, but the dog was struck by the car, authorities said. The car then hit the apartment building before the suspect ran from the scene, according to a police report.

The dog died.

A witness told WBTV that shots were fired, but it’s unclear by whom. Police confirmed that shell casings were found at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Moon
Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager
Decatur County
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
Generic image
2 siblings arrested in Cordele shooting
Cook County
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop
Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run crash on Saturday, according to the Albany...
APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted

Latest News

In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
DNA analysis confirms remains of missing Georgia toddler found in landfill
FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department...
US says Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks
Bidens decorate White House with "We the People" theme
Dr. Jill Biden decks the halls with “We the People” holiday theme
Robert Salone, 40, is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records.
Man shot, killed neighbor over car blocking driveway, police say