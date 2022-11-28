DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted of over 10 rapes in Dougherty County has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office.

Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 100 years for rapes spanning over 13 years, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.

Ballard was convicted by a jury on Oct. 12, 2022, of 16 felony counts alleging multiple rapes and other charges.

Police believe Ballard had been committing sexual crimes since 2004.

