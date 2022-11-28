Ask the Expert
DA: Convicted Dougherty Co. rapist sentenced to life plus 100 years

Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of...
Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was found guilty on 16 counts in connection to the sexual assaults of at least nine women. He was convicted on six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of child molestation and one count of aggravated sodomy.(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man convicted of over 10 rapes in Dougherty County has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office.

Duane Jabaar Ballard, 49, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 100 years for rapes spanning over 13 years, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.

Ballard was convicted by a jury on Oct. 12, 2022, of 16 felony counts alleging multiple rapes and other charges.

Police believe Ballard had been committing sexual crimes since 2004.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

