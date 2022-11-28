Ask the Expert
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop

Cook County
Cook County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County deputy suffered injuries after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday at approximately 3:54 p.m., a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401 in the area of the 37-mile marker northbound when he was struck by a passing car.

A Preliminary investigation at the scene determined that the car that struck the Deputy was sideswiped by another car in an adjacent lane and forced off the interstate onto the shoulder.

That’s when the car struck the Deputy’s patrol car, the vehicle he had stopped, and the Deputy.

The Deputy suffered visible injuries and was airlifted to Tallahassee for treatment. The sheriff’s office confirms that the Deputy was conscious and alert before being transported.

The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

