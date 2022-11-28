Ask the Expert
Camilla woman facing arson and fraud charges

Rice County authorities suspect two fires from earlier this week are the result of arson.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Mitchell County woman is facing arson and insurance fraud charges after intentionally setting a home on fire, according to Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

Linda Troendle, 67, was charged after deputies with the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a structure fire on Red Hill Road.

“Agents from our Fire Investigations Unit determined the fire was intentionally set following the discovery of multiple points of fire origin inside the bedroom and kitchen of the residential structure,” Commissioner King said.

Discovering that the fire was intentionally set, Troendle’s loss insurance claim of $5,300 was considered fraudulent by officials, according to a release.

Troendle was arrested on Monday, Nov. 21.

