APD: 2 injured in Albany hit and run, identity of driver wanted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in an Albany hit-and-run on Saturday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of South Slappey Boulevard.

Police say they responded to the scene after a bicyclist and a pedestrian were crossing the road when a dark gray 2009-2011 Honda Pilot hit them. The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

A similar style Honda Pilot to the one police say was used in an Albany hit and run (Source: Albany Police Department)

The male bicyclist was seriously injured and the female pedestrian sustained more minor injuries, APD said. Both were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital where they are now in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation and APD says that if you have any information regarding the driver of the Honda Pilot, contact them at 229-431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.