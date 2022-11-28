Albany restaurant mourning the loss of general manager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Albany are mourning the loss of a young father who died Saturday night at one of the city’s most popular restaurants, Harvest Moon.

The General Manager of Harvest Moon, 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, suffered a heart attack and died just before closing time.

The restaurant owners posted a statement on their Facebook page expressing their condolences to Lyon’s family.

”It is with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to our leader and glue that held the Harvest Moon together. We will miss you so much and will carry your memories with us forever,” The statement read.

The restaurant will be closed Monday in his honor.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.