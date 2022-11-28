Airbnb rental properties aim to enhance Tifton’s downtown development

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of Tifton’s downtown development projects, several Airbnb rental properties are now available for travelers coming to visit the Friendly City.

The owner, Regina Clark, and her husband are the owners of the studios on Third Street. They say they just wanted to service visitors traveling to their community.

“Through travel and staying in different cities, we just wanted to be able to offer that kind of ‘homie’ feeling, you know? That experience of living downtown,” Clark said.

Usually, when you hear about Airbnb properties, they are pretty popular in big cities, like Atlanta. City leaders say having the units be a part of a rural downtown area like Tifton has brought consistent business. So far, they’ve had over 150 bookings.

Each unit is newly renovated. They have a keyless first-floor entry, with easy access to shopping and restaurants downtown. The units are pet friendly, with a washer and dryer inside. Guest also has access to a private gated seating area.

“There is a lot of professionals coming through and staying for several days at a time. We also have a lot of people coming through — we’re a good halfway point for Florida. It’s an easy exit to get off on and to stay at and to maneuver.” Clark added.

Below are the direct links to each unit. Clark encourages anyone interested to book in advance because they have been pretty busy recently, especially with the holidays approaching.

Click on the options below for studio-style apartments:

