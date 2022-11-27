First Alert Weather - Storms possible early Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, Saturday evening is going to be fairly silent when it comes to storm activity here in southwest Georgia. However, overnight shows an opportunity for some strong storms. Current guidance paints a line west of Highway 19 under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather. This threat includes a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 2% chance of a tornado. Timing is expected to last around 2 am until 9 am on Sunday morning, but as it moves past a line between Albany and Thomasville, we should see fewer opportunities for severe storms due to limited support. By Sunday afternoon, we’ll begin to see rapid clearing occur as a cold front should move through bringing in drier air and giving us a chance to warm up. Sunny skies and warm highs in the 70s with calm weather continuing into the night with lows getting into the 40s and 50s. Monday and Tuesday will also be relatively dry with clear skies and warm temperatures in the 70s as well. Wednesday is when the next changes occur with a new chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The primary chance for rain is Wednesday morning with some storms possible at this time, but we should be drier and cooler by Thursday. Severe weather is not likely for Wednesday at this time, but that could change, so stay tuned for future updates. That frontal system will be dropping temperatures for Thursday into the low 60s with lows in the low to mid-40s. Friday and Saturday will be more seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s with morning lows in the low to mid-50s and plenty of sunshine is expected.

