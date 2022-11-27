Family of 12-year-old boy killed in shooting near Atlantic Station ‘torn up’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta family says they’re “torn up right now” after they say a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near Atlantic Station in Atlanta on Saturday evening.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief Darin Schierbaum held a news conference Sunday afternoon to provide updates on a deadly and violent weekend in Atlantic Station.

Before the shooting, police said a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Station property by off-duty Atlanta police officers and Atlantic Station personnel. The group then moved off to 17th Street near the Interstate 75 overpass, where officials say a dispute occurred around 8 p.m.

According to police, the dispute escalated to gunfire on the 17th Street bridge, killing one person and injuring five others.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner tells Atlanta News First the shooting victim was identified as 12-year-old Zyion Charles.

“We’re torn up right now because you can never imagine a 12-year-old losing his life to senseless gun violence,” said Sandra Durden, the grandmother of Zyion Charles. “It could have been avoided.”

“Last night, there were 26 Atlanta Police Department police officers here working along with the ten security guards that were here at Atlantic Station. Police presence, all the things we have done, still resulted in this incident occurring,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Todo ocurrió cuando un grupo de menores de edad fue escoltado fuera de Atlantic Station y se trasladó al puente de la calle 17, donde hubo un enfrentamiento con otros sujetos. (WANF)

Mayor Dickens said the shooting victims attended schools across metro Atlanta.

Atlantic Station sent Atlanta News First this statement:

“Atlantic Station is helping law enforcement in every way possible during the active investigation following the incident on the 17th Street bridge. Atlantic Station is private property and has a 24/7 security team comprised of off-duty Atlanta Police Department officers and Atlantic Station security personnel that strictly enforce the Code of Conduct and curfew on property. Atlantic Station stands behind its security team and had 26 off-duty police officers and security on staff the night of the incident. After violating the Code of Conduct regulations, the group of juveniles was immediately dispersed and escorted off the property to 17th Street where the incident occurred, which is the city of Atlanta’s jurisdiction.”

The community’s safety continues to be Atlantic Station’s top priority, and Atlantic Station has been working with the APD to enact several increased security measures on the property including:

The number of law enforcement officers on-site has been doubled into the foreseeable future to discourage group gatherings, combat crime and help enforce the curfew.

Atlantic Station is a part of APD’s evening watch program, which confirms that active officers must stay within the footprint of Atlantic Station to be ready to respond quickly to any future incidents, as they were able to do as it relates to the overnight incident.

Ongoing meetings will be scheduled with APD to continue discussions about how to further enhance security at Atlantic Station

There have been multiple shootings in the metro Atlanta area during the past few days that have many residents and visitors on edge.

On Friday evening, police detectives in Atlanta confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting left three people injured in Gresham Park.

According to officials, Morrow police officials say a man was arrested and charged after he made threats to “shoot the place up” at Southlake Mall.

On Thanksgiving, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County gas station. Another person was shot and killed in a Thanksgiving shooting in Fulton County.

On Saturday, a woman “in her 30s” was found shot dead inside her car in DeKalb County, according to police officials. On Saturday evening, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed and five others were injured in a shooting near Atlantic Station.

On Sunday morning, 44-year-old Desiree Ann Jean Marin was shot and killed and her husband, 44-year-old Michael Jason Marin was injured in a shooting after what police called a “domestic disturbance.”

