Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 sibling arrested in Cordele shooting

Generic image
Generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two siblings have been arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting.

The two siblings were arrested for shooting at each other after an altercation. The two had been traveling together from Macon before the altercation happened.

No injuries were reported but there was property damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

***Shooting*** Cordele Police are on an active scene in the area of Greer St and 16th Ave ( McDonald's and Planters...

Posted by Cordele Police Department on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
WALB's Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 3: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
‘Every child deserves a good Christmas’: Leesburg family light show turns into 28-year tradition
‘Every child deserves a good Christmas’: Leesburg family light show turns into 28-year tradition
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Downtown Moultrie participates in small business Saturday
Downtown Moultrie participates in small business Saturday
‘Every child deserves a good Christmas’: Leesburg family light show turns into 28-year tradition
‘Every child deserves a good Christmas’: Albany family light show turns into 28-year tradition
There’s good news for people who didn’t want to fight the Black Friday crowds. Saturday is...
Valdosta to celebrate Small Business Saturday
Traditionally, Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas holiday shopping season. And...
Valdosta shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday