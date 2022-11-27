2 sibling arrested in Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two siblings have been arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting.

The two siblings were arrested for shooting at each other after an altercation. The two had been traveling together from Macon before the altercation happened.

No injuries were reported but there was property damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

***Shooting*** Cordele Police are on an active scene in the area of Greer St and 16th Ave ( McDonald's and Planters... Posted by Cordele Police Department on Saturday, November 26, 2022

