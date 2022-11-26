Valdosta shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you love shopping, Black Friday is meant just for you. It’s a major day for retail. It sets the tone for the holiday season and one report says it accounts for 20% of yearly sales in the retail industry, according to Walden University.

Traditionally, Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas holiday shopping season. And shoppers in Valdosta have their bags full on and offline.

“I love to shop on Black Friday cause there are good deals, and it’s right by Christmas and New Year’s so you can do all your Christmas shopping beforehand. And the more you buy, the more you don’t have to buy when it gets closer,” Maria Dorsey, a shopper in Downtown Valdosta, said.

One business owner said her customers literally count down the days for Black Friday because her deals are too good to miss out on.

“People have been going crazy on the site, blowing me up, calling my phone, making sure that they are getting their orders in. Some people didn’t even wait on the sale, they went ahead and ordered ahead of time. So, it’s been going really, really good. My phone is still going off with sales and I’m just so appreciative of everyone,” Rayshanna Byron, owner of Blooming Body Contour, said.

Some business owners said Black Friday is a day they look forward to as well. They say they don’t mind doing these deals because the shoppers never disappoint.

“So for Black Friday this year, we are actually offering a buy more save more. Which is basically just how it sounds, when you buy more, you save more money. Honestly, as a small business, I had no problem with offering a sale for Black Friday. Because if I was a customer, I would be looking for a great sake as well,” Jessica Marbury, owner of J. Michelle Boutique, said.

Research shows that last year’s Black Friday sales broke records, and business owners are hoping the same for this year.

