Valdosta to celebrate Small Business Saturday

By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There’s good news for people who didn’t want to fight the Black Friday crowds. Saturday is Small Business Saturday.

Small business owners in Valdosta worked on their Black Friday deals and prepped for Small Business Saturday.

Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaimed such a day, as he is encouraging the people to support small businesses.

“I think it’s important to shop with small businesses to keep it in the community. The community as you can see is up and coming again. So keeping the dollars here is what it’s all about,” Lady Boone, mother of a business owner in Valdosta, said.

Small business owners said with all the business the sales bring between the two days, they don’t mind the long extended hours.

“For Small Business Saturday, I’m really just looking forward to everybody coming out and shopping local and seeing what we have to offer. It’s important to shop local with small businesses because why not? If you support the big box stores, why wouldn’t you want to support your neighbor? Or somebody that you actually know personally,” Jessica Marbury, owner of J. Michelle Boutique, said.

Shoppers said small businesses tend to have quality items and great service.

“I think it’s important to celebrate small businesses because we don’t generally have that big team and we’re depending on this income to support our families. We’re not a large corporation yet, so I feel like it’s important for people to support us so that we can get to that level,” Ryshanna Byron, owner of Blooming Body Contour, said.

Some small business owners in the Valdosta area said honoring them and recognizing them as a small business is important. Their businesses are small now, but this is only the beginning.

