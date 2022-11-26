More rain over holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light rain and mild low-upper 60s Friday. Tonight, clouds hold with patchy fog and lows mid-upper 50s.

Holiday weekend kicks off cloudy and dry. Expect a few afternoon showers before widespread rain and thunderstorms move in late Saturday into early Sunday. Although severe storms aren’t expected a strong storm or two is possible with gusty winds and heavy rain. On Sunday rain ends by midday giving way to a drier and breezy afternoon with highs low 70s.

For the next work week, sunshine and pleasantly warm until rain and storms arrive on Wednesday. Rain quickly pushes through for a seasonal dry end to the week.

Temperatures near to slightly above average with highs in the 60s and 70s while lows hold in the 50s and 60s. Late week about 10 degrees cooler into next weekend.

