Widespread rain for the holiday period

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - HAPPY THANKSGIVING #SGA! Cloudy with a few sprinkles and pleasantly warm for the holiday. Tonight, clouds hold as rain becomes likely after midnight. Early morning Black Friday shoppers should grab the raingear before heading out. Look for widespread rain through the afternoon then gradually end early evening. Briefly dry Saturday as the next storm system slowly moves east. A few showers Saturday evening become widespread around midnight into Sunday morning. Latest forecast models show rain moving out by midday followed by rapid clearing for afternoon sunshine.

This active weather through the holiday period will leave about 1-2″ inches of rain across SGA. Back to drier conditions Sunday afternoon into Tuesday. Next round of wetter weather moves in on Wednesday.

Temperatures near to slightly above average with highs in the 60s and 70s while lows hold in the 50s and 60s. The end of next week dry and more seasonal as cooler air returns.

