Playoffs Round 3: Here’s who is hitting the gridiron tonight
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The third round of the high school football playoffs is set for Friday night.
GHSA
- Mount Pisgah Christian @ Irwin County
- North Gwinnett @ Colquitt County
- Roswell @ Thomas County Central
- Coffee @ Cartersville
- Cedartown @ Bainbridge
- Carver Atlanta @ Thomasville
- Rockmart @ Fitzgerald
- Bowdon @ Early County
- Clinch County @ Johnson County
- Dooly County @ Lincoln County
- Wilcox County @ Schley County
GIAA
- John Milledge Academy, Valwood
- Brookwood, Deerfield-Windsor
- Unity Christian @ Sherwood Christian
