Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Playoffs Round 3: Here’s who is hitting the gridiron tonight

The third round of the high school football playoffs is set for Friday night.
The third round of the high school football playoffs is set for Friday night.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The third round of the high school football playoffs is set for Friday night.

GHSA

  • Mount Pisgah Christian @ Irwin County
  • North Gwinnett @ Colquitt County
  • Roswell @ Thomas County Central
  • Coffee @ Cartersville
  • Cedartown @ Bainbridge
  • Carver Atlanta @ Thomasville
  • Rockmart @ Fitzgerald
  • Bowdon @ Early County
  • Clinch County @ Johnson County
  • Dooly County @ Lincoln County
  • Wilcox County @ Schley County

GIAA

  • John Milledge Academy, Valwood
  • Brookwood, Deerfield-Windsor
  • Unity Christian @ Sherwood Christian

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Lee County.
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
Photos from the scene of Homerun Foods shooting in Albany
APD: 1 person shot in the leg in Tuesday night shooting
The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight.
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
Photo of the black Honda Civic stolen in Smithville
Update: Car found in Smithville carjacking; suspects still wanted
Robert Tyler Vaughn, 26, was charged in both Clay and Early counties with one count of sexual...
Blakely officer arrested in child porn possession investigation

Latest News

Dontavious Boardnax returns fumble for touchdown
Play of the Week: Dontavious Broadnax Fumble Recovery TD
WALB
Locker Room Report Week 14
WALB
Week 14 Overtime
WALB's Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 2: Final scores for Southwest Georgia high school football, vote for Play of the Week