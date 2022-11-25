Health experts bringing awareness to gastro reflux disease

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Gastro Reflux is a digestive disease in which stomach acid irritates the food pipe lining in your stomach.

Dr. George Yared is a Gastroenterologist at South Well medical clinic in Tifton. he said people most commonly experience this disease after eating large meals such as fatty or fried foods and laying down after eating.

He added that drinking certain beverages, such as alcohol or coffee are also a trigger.

A total of 75% of people have symptoms while 25% don’t have symptoms, or don’t have recognizable symptoms of reflux.

Typical symptoms are a burning-like sensation on the base of the chest that may move from your stomach to your throat.

“It gives the patient a choking sensation as a lot of my patients come to say to me. ‘I wake up in the middle of the night with food and a burning sensation in my throat. I start coughing, and it feels like I throw up in my mouth this is the extreme effect of gastro reflux,’” Yared said.

Yared said it’s predominantly seen in Caucasian males but says anyone no matter race or age can experience acid reflux symptoms.

He also said his office treats the disease with acid-reducing medication, which they call PPI.

South Well Medical Center will host screenings for the condition on Dec. 1 and 2. Officials are encouraging the community to come out. Extreme cases can lead to cancer, so a screening could save your life.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.