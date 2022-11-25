Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Father, young daughter dead in Thanksgiving murder-suicide out of Clayton County

The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday press conference.(Source: Gray TV)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County.

It happened Thanksgiving night at around 9:35 p.m.

Police say they were called to the 8000 Block of South Bay Court to perform a welfare check after reports of a possible domestic dispute turned kidnapping.

While officers did not locate the suspect, later identified as Lionel Edwards, at the home, they did find him in a vehicle near the area.

RELATED: Mom says 17-year-old killed near Lithonia gas station running Thanksgiving errand

After attempting to confront Edwards, a car chase ensued. According to police, Edwards fled to the cul-de-sac of South Bay Court where his car hit a bush forcing the vehicle to stop.

Responding officers say they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the vehicle. When police ran to the car, they found a young juvenile girl with several gunshot wounds. She died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, Edwards was rushed to the hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Lee County.
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
Photos from the scene of Homerun Foods shooting in Albany
APD: 1 person shot in the leg in Tuesday night shooting
The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight.
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
Photo of the black Honda Civic stolen in Smithville
Update: Car found in Smithville carjacking; suspects still wanted
Robert Tyler Vaughn, 26, was charged in both Clay and Early counties with one count of sexual...
Blakely officer arrested in child porn possession investigation

Latest News

There’s good news for people who didn’t want to fight the Black Friday crowds. Saturday is...
Valdosta to celebrate Small Business Saturday
Traditionally, Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas holiday shopping season. And...
Valdosta shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday
Over 250 plates were passed out at this years Day of Caring event.
Valdosta church hosts 33rd annual Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving
Valdosta day of of caring, sharing and giving
Valdosta day of of caring, sharing and giving
Photo of the black Honda Civic stolen in Smithville
Update: Car found in Smithville carjacking; suspects still wanted