Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14

Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for three touchdowns, including a game-winner with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14.

Britten carried it 28 times for 160 yards for UAPB. His 7-yard touchdown opened the scoring in the first quarter and his 11-yarder made it 13-0 early in the second quarter. He capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a 14-yard TD in the closing seconds.

Dematrius Davis was 18-of-30 passing for 272 yards with an interception for Alabama State.

Jacory Merritt had 91 yards rushing and two scores in the third quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

