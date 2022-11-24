Rainy weather returns for the holiday period

Ask the Expert
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stubborn clouds finally gave way to beautiful afternoon sunshine. Thankfully no travel woes for last minute travelers across the region. Although clouds return overnight dry conditions prevail through Thanksgiving Day. Overall, a rather quiet and pleasantly warm holiday as highs top upper 60s low 70s.

Active weather returns for the holiday period. Early Friday not so nice for Black Friday shoppers as showers arrive early morning. Rain likely through the afternoon and evening. A brief break from the wetter weather Saturday morning then showers roll back through the afternoon and evening. Rain moves out early Sunday allowing sunshine to return.

Sunny and seasonal with highs upper 60s low 70s and lows mid 40s early week. Wednesday showers and storms are back with warmer mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

