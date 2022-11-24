Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife, Ky. police say

WATCH | Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
By WKYT News Staff, Chad Hedrick and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after police say he fatally shot his wife, WKYT reports.

Police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from a man who told them he just shot his wife at a home on Bay Colony Lane, off Sandersville Road in the Masterson Station area of Lexington.

When officers arrived, police say they found a woman dead with gunshot wounds.

Police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson surrendered to officers without incident. He is charged with murder (domestic violence), violation of an emergency protective order and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, making it Lexington’s 42nd of 2022.

The investigation adds to what city leaders are calling a crisis with domestic violence in the city. Over a dozen people have died from domestic violence this year. In early November 2021, there were zero.

Just this month, the city launched the It’s Time Lexington program, designed to address and do something about the growing domestic violence crisis. It’s a three-phase approach from learning about domestic violence and identifying it, learning to talk about it and acting to stop it.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Lee County.
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight.
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
Police said all three suspects were charged with armed robbery.
3 arrested after Albany man held at gunpoint
An Albany member of the Bloods gang who pled guilty to drug crimes has been sentenced to 30...
Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
Photo of Justin Anderson
Suspect behind bars following 2020 New Year’s death of Vann Brown

Latest News

APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station
Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
WATCH | Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say
Photo of the black Honda Civic stolen in Smithville
BOLO: Suspects, vehicle wanted in Lee Co. armed robbery and carjacking
Kenneth Montgomery, 65, is accused of shooting a 61-year-old woman, who later died, and the...
Officials: Man admits to shooting strangers he believed were involved in ‘prior criminal activity’