Last-minute shoppers take to the stores in Tifton

Last-minute holiday shopping is here for many.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you went to the store on Wednesday for anything then you know, you’re likely fighting traffic and shoppers,

WALB spent several hours at the Super Walmart in Tifton just talking to last-minute shoppers about their experience as they prepare for Thanksgiving Day.

Traffic was steady all day, shoppers told WALB they are feeling the last-minute rush of things. They are having to wait in long lines with limited hours to grab those last-minute ingredients.

Although many have waited to shop for groceries the day before the holiday, I wanted to know what everyone is shopping for.

“Just some last-minute shopping came to get some cabbages a couple greens and ham,” one Tifton shopper said.

Several people came out of the store with buggies full of groceries. They tell me they are starting to prepare their meals today for tomorrow (Thanksgiving) and even beyond.

Several stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day but will resume business on Friday.

